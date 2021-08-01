Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICPT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.
Shares of ICPT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
