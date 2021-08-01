Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 200.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICPT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

