International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,820,456,000 after acquiring an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

