International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

