Internet Computer Price Reaches $41.89 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.73 billion and approximately $250.67 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $41.89 or 0.00104121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00137291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.05 or 1.00315028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00840474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,562,699 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

