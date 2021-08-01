Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.36). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XENT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.35. 427,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $773.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

