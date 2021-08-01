Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $969.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,762 shares of company stock valued at $38,138,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Doliver Advisors LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $991.46 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $995.09. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $905.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

