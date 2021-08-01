Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stake Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $56,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

