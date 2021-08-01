Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BSMO opened at $25.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.