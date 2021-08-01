Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $91.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.22 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

