Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 10,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
