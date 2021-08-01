Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 28.7% in July

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 10,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,564. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.