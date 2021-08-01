Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 186,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,767 shares during the last quarter.

PGX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,501. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

