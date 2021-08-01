Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,947 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $55,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

TAN stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.90. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

