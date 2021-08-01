Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Position Decreased by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 3.0% of Affiance Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC owned 1.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

RHS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

