Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Bought by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of RYH traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.35. 27,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $224.33 and a 12 month high of $309.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.93.

