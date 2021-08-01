Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) by 491.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,938 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 9.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000.

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $45.52 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58.

