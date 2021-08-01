InvestDigital (IDT) Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. InvestDigital has a market cap of $273,721.74 and $90,314.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00054968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.00794995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087354 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.