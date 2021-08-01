InvestDigital (IDT) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. InvestDigital has a market cap of $290,427.29 and approximately $126,156.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 116,899,556 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

