Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 1st (AHT, ALSN, APH, BC, BHR, BLUE, GNRC, ICPT, MA, ODFL)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 1st:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $482.00 target price on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.