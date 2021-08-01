Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 1st (AHT, ALSN, APH, BC, BHR, BLUE, GNRC, ICPT, MA, ODFL)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, August 1st:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $482.00 target price on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They currently have a $264.00 price target on the stock.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.