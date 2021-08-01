IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0251 on Major Exchanges

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $413.77 million and approximately $102.80 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055445 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00087448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00795078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005317 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

