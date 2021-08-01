IoT Chain (ITC) Price Hits $0.0935 on Major Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IoT Chain

IoT Chain (CRYPTO:ITC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

IoT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

