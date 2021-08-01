IoTeX (IOTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $192.90 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $192.90 million and approximately $12.57 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00085914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.08 or 0.00784907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005267 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

