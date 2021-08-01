IQ.cash (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $139,483.28 and $27,449.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00102654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00135063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.84 or 1.00133783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00839376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

