IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of IQVIA worth $45,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $330,676,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQV opened at $247.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

