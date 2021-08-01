IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $82.47 million and $5.39 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IRISnet has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,030,637,939 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,389,515 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

