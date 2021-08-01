iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 7.0% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 66,636 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $76.22. 1,926,320 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

