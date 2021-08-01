iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,608,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $808,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,606. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

