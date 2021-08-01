iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 458.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.38% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of JKE opened at $66.88 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.35.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.