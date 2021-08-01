iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 4.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 605,204 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

