iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 691,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,958. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.78 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

