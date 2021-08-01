iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

