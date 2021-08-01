iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Boosted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

