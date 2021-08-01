iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.03% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

SDG stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 52-week low of $72.74 and a 52-week high of $100.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.