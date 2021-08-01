iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Position Boosted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up about 1.1% of 6 Meridian’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $2,469,000. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $2,328,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.11. 4,993,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,827. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.