iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up 0.7% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 6 Meridian owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,224. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15.

