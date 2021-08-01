iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Decreased by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,557. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

