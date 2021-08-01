iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.5% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $269.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

