iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Reduced by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after purchasing an additional 444,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.71. 737,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,739. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.64.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.