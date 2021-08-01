iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.40. 2,730,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

