iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Perkins Coie Trust Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.48. 1,782,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,697. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.