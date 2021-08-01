iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lowered by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

