iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after acquiring an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.26. 2,679,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.