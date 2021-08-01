iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lowered by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,989. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

