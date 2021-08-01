iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 587,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 3,978,569 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60.

