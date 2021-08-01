Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,399.0 days.
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
