Italo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 28% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Italo has a total market capitalization of $21,446.95 and approximately $12.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

