Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,915,455 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Itaú Unibanco worth $54,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 224,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

