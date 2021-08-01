IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 578,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,626. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.67.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $57,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,781.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 831,218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

