J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.89% of J. Alexander’s worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 396,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J. Alexander’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

J. Alexander’s stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $208.39 million, a P/E ratio of -138.10 and a beta of 1.51.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.