Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $108.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

