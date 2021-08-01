James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 602,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

